Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1005.25 and closed at ₹1009.15, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1013.70 and a low of ₹991.35 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹99,245.82 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer has seen a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a trading volume of 103,848 shares on BSE.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 1.64%, currently trading at ₹986.85. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have declined by 12.33%, reaching ₹986.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22,795.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|11.59%
|6 Months
|-16.11%
|YTD
|9.76%
|1 Year
|-12.33%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1013.72
|Support 1
|991.37
|Resistance 2
|1024.88
|Support 2
|980.18
|Resistance 3
|1036.07
|Support 3
|969.02
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 11.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1330 k & BSE volume was 103 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1013.70 & ₹991.35 yesterday to end at ₹1003. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend