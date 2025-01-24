Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 968.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 983.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 969.85 and closed at 968.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 993.15 and a low of 960.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 97,352.83 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 1,254.01 and above its 52-week low of 884. The BSE recorded a volume of 74,697 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1996.22Support 1963.62
Resistance 21010.98Support 2945.78
Resistance 31028.82Support 3931.02
24 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1310 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1733 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1235 k & BSE volume was 74 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹968.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 993.15 & 960.55 yesterday to end at 983.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.