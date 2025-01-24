Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹969.85 and closed at ₹968.20, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹993.15 and a low of ₹960.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹97,352.83 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and above its 52-week low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a volume of 74,697 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|996.22
|Support 1
|963.62
|Resistance 2
|1010.98
|Support 2
|945.78
|Resistance 3
|1028.82
|Support 3
|931.02
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1235 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹993.15 & ₹960.55 yesterday to end at ₹983.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.