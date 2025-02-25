Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹986.85 and closed at ₹1003.30, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1011 and maintained a low of ₹986.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹99,033.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a trading volume of 16,133 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer's share price increased by 0.12% today, reaching ₹1003.45, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Britannia Industries and Patanjali Foods are experiencing declines, Nestle India and Godrej Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing minimal movement, at 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nestle India
|2239.0
|18.7
|0.84
|2777.0
|2131.5
|215874.79
|Britannia Industries
|4776.0
|-25.35
|-0.53
|6473.1
|4643.3
|115038.7
|Tata Consumer
|1003.45
|1.2
|0.12
|1254.01
|884.0
|99290.35
|Patanjali Foods
|1825.8
|-3.85
|-0.21
|2030.0
|1170.1
|66093.02
|Godrej Industries
|1110.8
|7.85
|0.71
|1313.95
|724.35
|37406.42
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Consumer suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer share price is at ₹1003.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹988.13 and ₹1012.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹988.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1012.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.57%, currently trading at ₹996.55. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have experienced a decline of 12.53%, reaching ₹996.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.04%
|3 Months
|12.85%
|6 Months
|-17.84%
|YTD
|9.59%
|1 Year
|-12.53%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1012.28
|Support 1
|988.13
|Resistance 2
|1023.72
|Support 2
|975.42
|Resistance 3
|1036.43
|Support 3
|963.98
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 11.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1310.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1002 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1011 & ₹986.85 yesterday to end at ₹1000.85. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend