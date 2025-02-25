Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Shares Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1002.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1003.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 986.85 and closed at 1003.30, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 1011 and maintained a low of 986.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 99,033.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a low of 884, with a trading volume of 16,133 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer's share price increased by 0.12% today, reaching 1003.45, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Britannia Industries and Patanjali Foods are experiencing declines, Nestle India and Godrej Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing minimal movement, at 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nestle India2239.018.70.842777.02131.5215874.79
Britannia Industries4776.0-25.35-0.536473.14643.3115038.7
Tata Consumer1003.451.20.121254.01884.099290.35
Patanjali Foods1825.8-3.85-0.212030.01170.166093.02
Godrej Industries1110.87.850.711313.95724.3537406.42
25 Feb 2025, 09:43 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Consumer suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer trading at ₹1003.45, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1002.25

Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer share price is at 1003.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 988.13 and 1012.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 988.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1012.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.57%, currently trading at 996.55. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have experienced a decline of 12.53%, reaching 996.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.04%
3 Months12.85%
6 Months-17.84%
YTD9.59%
1 Year-12.53%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11012.28Support 1988.13
Resistance 21023.72Support 2975.42
Resistance 31036.43Support 3963.98
25 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 11.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1310.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy13131211
    Hold5557
    Sell0.000.000.001
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1018 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1536 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1002 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹1003.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1011 & 986.85 yesterday to end at 1000.85. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend

