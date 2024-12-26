Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹908 and closed slightly lower at ₹907.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹911 and a low of ₹902.85. With a market capitalization of ₹89,773.58 crore, Tata Consumer's share price remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and above its low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,419 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 907.65 and 902.9 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 902.9 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 907.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|907.82
|Support 1
|903.77
|Resistance 2
|910.03
|Support 2
|901.93
|Resistance 3
|911.87
|Support 3
|899.72
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹911 & ₹902.85 yesterday to end at ₹905.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend