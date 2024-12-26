Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 907.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 905.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 908 and closed slightly lower at 907.25. The stock experienced a high of 911 and a low of 902.85. With a market capitalization of 89,773.58 crore, Tata Consumer's share price remains below its 52-week high of 1,254.01 and above its low of 884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,419 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 11:37 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 907.65 and 902.9 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 902.9 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 907.65. Please note that your training data extends up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1907.82Support 1903.77
Resistance 2910.03Support 2901.93
Resistance 3911.87Support 3899.72
26 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹907.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 911 & 902.85 yesterday to end at 905.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

