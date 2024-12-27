Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 907.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 900.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 908 and closed slightly lower at 907.25. The day's trading saw a high of 911 and a low of 899.35. The company has a market capitalization of 89,145.28 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884, with a BSE volume of 24,724 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1908.12Support 1896.47
Resistance 2915.38Support 2892.08
Resistance 3919.77Support 3884.82
27 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 35.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 963.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy1111119
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
27 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 620 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1667 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 595 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹907.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 911 & 899.35 yesterday to end at 900.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

