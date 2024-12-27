Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹908 and closed slightly lower at ₹907.25. The day's trading saw a high of ₹911 and a low of ₹899.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹89,145.28 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a BSE volume of 24,724 shares traded.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|908.12
|Support 1
|896.47
|Resistance 2
|915.38
|Support 2
|892.08
|Resistance 3
|919.77
|Support 3
|884.82
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 35.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 595 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹911 & ₹899.35 yesterday to end at ₹900.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend