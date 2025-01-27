Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 27 Jan 2025, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 983.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 984.05 and closed slightly lower at 983.25. The stock reached a high of 1004 and matched its opening low of 984.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 98,188.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1254.01 and a low of 884, with a trading volume of 52,426 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1212.0, 21.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1015.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy12121111
    Hold5677
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1801 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹983.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1004 & 984.05 yesterday to end at 994.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

