Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹984.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹983.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1004 and matched its opening low of ₹984.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹98,188.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1254.01 and a low of ₹884, with a trading volume of 52,426 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1212.0, 21.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1015.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1004 & ₹984.05 yesterday to end at ₹994.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.