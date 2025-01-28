Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹993.95 and closed at ₹991.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹998 and a low of ₹960.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹95,561.91 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and above its low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a volume of 90,438 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|990.17
|Support 1
|952.67
|Resistance 2
|1012.83
|Support 2
|937.83
|Resistance 3
|1027.67
|Support 3
|915.17
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1212.0, 25.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1015.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1806 k & BSE volume was 91 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹998 & ₹960.50 yesterday to end at ₹967.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.