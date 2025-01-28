Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 991.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 967.50 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 993.95 and closed at 991.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 998 and a low of 960.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 95,561.91 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 1,254.01 and above its low of 884. The BSE recorded a volume of 90,438 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1990.17Support 1952.67
Resistance 21012.83Support 2937.83
Resistance 31027.67Support 3915.17
28 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1212.0, 25.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1015.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy12121111
    Hold5677
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1897 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1803 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1806 k & BSE volume was 91 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹991.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 998 & 960.50 yesterday to end at 967.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.