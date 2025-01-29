Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹976.95 and closed at ₹965.90, experiencing a high of ₹978.55 and a low of ₹958.50. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹95,111.71 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 51,576 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer trading at ₹941.95, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹960.35
Tata Consumer Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Consumer has broken the first support of ₹954.32 & second support of ₹946.38 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹934.27. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹934.27 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹957.60. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have seen a decline of 14.71%, also settling at ₹957.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.12%
|3 Months
|2.6%
|6 Months
|-19.55%
|YTD
|5.09%
|1 Year
|-14.71%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|974.37
|Support 1
|954.32
|Resistance 2
|986.48
|Support 2
|946.38
|Resistance 3
|994.42
|Support 3
|934.27
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 24.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1015.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1699 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1831 k
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1647 k & BSE volume was 52 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹965.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹978.55 & ₹958.50 yesterday to end at ₹960.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend