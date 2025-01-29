Explore
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 960.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 976.95 and closed at 965.90, experiencing a high of 978.55 and a low of 958.50. The company's market capitalization stands at 95,111.71 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer has seen a 52-week high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 51,576 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:30:58 AM IST

Tata Consumer Live Updates: Tata Consumer trading at ₹941.95, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹960.35

Tata Consumer Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Consumer has broken the first support of 954.32 & second support of 946.38 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 934.27. If the stock price breaks the final support of 934.27 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

29 Jan 2025, 09:18:28 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at 957.60. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have seen a decline of 14.71%, also settling at 957.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.12%
3 Months2.6%
6 Months-19.55%
YTD5.09%
1 Year-14.71%
29 Jan 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1974.37Support 1954.32
Resistance 2986.48Support 2946.38
Resistance 3994.42Support 3934.27
29 Jan 2025, 08:30:03 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 24.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1015.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy12121111
    Hold5677
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1699 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1831 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1647 k & BSE volume was 52 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:04:50 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹965.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 978.55 & 958.50 yesterday to end at 960.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

