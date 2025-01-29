Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹976.95 and closed at ₹965.90, experiencing a high of ₹978.55 and a low of ₹958.50. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹95,111.71 crore. Over the past year, Tata Consumer has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 51,576 shares for the day.
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Consumer suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Tata Consumer Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Consumer has broken the first support of ₹954.32 & second support of ₹946.38 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹934.27. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹934.27 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹957.60. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have seen a decline of 14.71%, also settling at ₹957.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.12%
|3 Months
|2.6%
|6 Months
|-19.55%
|YTD
|5.09%
|1 Year
|-14.71%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|974.37
|Support 1
|954.32
|Resistance 2
|986.48
|Support 2
|946.38
|Resistance 3
|994.42
|Support 3
|934.27
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 24.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1015.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1647 k & BSE volume was 52 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹978.55 & ₹958.50 yesterday to end at ₹960.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend