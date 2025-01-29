Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 960.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.