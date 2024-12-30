Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 900.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 907.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 905 and closed at 900.4, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 911 and a low of 899.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 89,837.89 crore, Tata Consumer's 52-week high stands at 1,254.01, while the 52-week low is 884. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:17:50 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at 904.45. Over the past year, the price of Tata Consumer shares has declined by 11.70% to 904.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.09%
3 Months-17.84%
6 Months-16.24%
YTD-15.42%
1 Year-11.7%
30 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1910.68Support 1899.63
Resistance 2916.37Support 2894.27
Resistance 3921.73Support 3888.58
30 Dec 2024, 08:31:07 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1220.0, 34.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 963.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy1111119
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 898 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1617 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 870 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:01:52 AM IST

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹900.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 911 & 899.95 yesterday to end at 907.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

