Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹905 and closed at ₹900.4, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹911 and a low of ₹899.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹89,837.89 crore, Tata Consumer's 52-week high stands at ₹1,254.01, while the 52-week low is ₹884. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,530 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Consumer has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹904.45. Over the past year, the price of Tata Consumer shares has declined by 11.70% to ₹904.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.09%
|3 Months
|-17.84%
|6 Months
|-16.24%
|YTD
|-15.42%
|1 Year
|-11.7%
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|910.68
|Support 1
|899.63
|Resistance 2
|916.37
|Support 2
|894.27
|Resistance 3
|921.73
|Support 3
|888.58
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1220.0, 34.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹963.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 870 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹911 & ₹899.95 yesterday to end at ₹907.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend