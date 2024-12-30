Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 900.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 907.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.