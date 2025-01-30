Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer's stock opened and closed at ₹960.35, reflecting stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹963.15 and a low of ₹937.95. With a market capitalization of ₹95,037.50 crore, the stock traded a total of 40,690 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 25.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1015.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1479 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹963.15 & ₹937.95 yesterday to end at ₹960. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend