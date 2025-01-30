Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2025, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 960.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 960 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer's stock opened and closed at 960.35, reflecting stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 963.15 and a low of 937.95. With a market capitalization of 95,037.50 crore, the stock traded a total of 40,690 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Tata Consumer's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 25.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1015.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy12121111
    Hold5677
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
30 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1519 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1874 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1479 k & BSE volume was 40 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹960.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 963.15 & 937.95 yesterday to end at 960. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

