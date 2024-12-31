Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 907.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 902.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 908.25 and closed slightly lower at 907.40. The stock reached a high of 911.75 and a low of 899.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 89,397.59 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,254.01 and a low of 884. The BSE volume for the day was 19,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹907.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 911.75 & 899.15 yesterday to end at 902.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

