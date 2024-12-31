Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹908.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹907.40. The stock reached a high of ₹911.75 and a low of ₹899.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹89,397.59 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and a low of ₹884. The BSE volume for the day was 19,838 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹907.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹911.75 & ₹899.15 yesterday to end at ₹902.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend