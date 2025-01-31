Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 960 per share. The stock is currently trading at 967.60 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at 960.05 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of 974.35 and a low of 954. With a market capitalization of 95,650.96 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1,254.01 and above its low of 884. The trading volume on the BSE was 39,269 shares, reflecting moderate investor activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 09:04 AM IST Tata Consumer Products Q3 Results: Net profit drops 5% YoY to ₹300 crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tata-consumer-products-q3-results-net-profit-drops-5-yoy-to-rs-300-crore-11738238268799.html

31 Jan 2025, 09:04 AM IST Stocks to Watch Before Budget 2025: Bank of Baroda, L&T, Tata Consumer, Shree Cement, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bank-of-baroda-l-t-tata-consumer-shree-cement-and-more-11738263381898.html

31 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1976.47Support 1956.12
Resistance 2985.58Support 2944.88
Resistance 3996.82Support 3935.77
31 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 24.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 970.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy12121111
    Hold5677
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
31 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer volume yesterday was 1746 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1874 k

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1706 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consumer closed at ₹960 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 974.35 & 954 yesterday to end at 967.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

