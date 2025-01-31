Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Tata Consumer Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹960.05 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹974.35 and a low of ₹954. With a market capitalization of ₹95,650.96 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,254.01 and above its low of ₹884. The trading volume on the BSE was 39,269 shares, reflecting moderate investor activity.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Consumer on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|976.47
|Support 1
|956.12
|Resistance 2
|985.58
|Support 2
|944.88
|Resistance 3
|996.82
|Support 3
|935.77
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 24.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹970.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1706 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Tata Consumer Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹974.35 & ₹954 yesterday to end at ₹967.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.