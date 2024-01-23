Hello User
Tata Elxsi share price Today Live Updates : Tata Elxsi stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Elxsi stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 8302.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8280 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Elxsi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Elxsi Stock Price Today

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : Tata Elxsi's stock opened at 8350.65 and closed at 8302.45. The highest price it reached during the day was 8395.2, while the lowest price was 8274.3. The company's market capitalization is currently at 51564.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 9191.1 and the 52-week low is 5883.05. On the BSE, a total of 3361 shares of Tata Elxsi were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Today :Tata Elxsi trading at ₹8280, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹8302.45

The current stock price of Tata Elxsi is 8280. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.45, suggesting a decrease of 22.45 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Live :Tata Elxsi closed at ₹8302.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Elxsi on the BSE, a total of 3361 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 8302.45.

