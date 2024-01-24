Tata Elxsi share price Today Live Updates : Tata Elxsi stock plunges on negative trading day

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Elxsi opened at ₹8286.2 and closed at ₹8286.05. The stock reached a high of ₹8357.3 and a low of ₹8080 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 51066.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹9191.1 and the 52-week low is ₹5883.05. The stock saw a volume of 7569 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.