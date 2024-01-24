Hello User
Tata Elxsi share price Today Live Updates : Tata Elxsi stock plunges on negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Elxsi stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 8286.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8200 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Elxsi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Elxsi Stock Price Today

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Elxsi opened at 8286.2 and closed at 8286.05. The stock reached a high of 8357.3 and a low of 8080 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 51066.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 9191.1 and the 52-week low is 5883.05. The stock saw a volume of 7569 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Today :Tata Elxsi trading at ₹8200, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹8286.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Elxsi is 8200. The percent change is -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -86.05, suggesting a decline of 86.05 in the stock price.

24 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Live :Tata Elxsi closed at ₹8286.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Elxsi on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7569. The closing price for the stock was 8286.05.

