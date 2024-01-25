Tata Elxsi share price Today Live Updates : Tata Elxsi Soars in Trading Today

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Elxsi's stock opened at ₹8099 and closed at ₹8193.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8099, while the lowest was ₹7750. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48,367.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹9191.1, and the 52-week low is ₹5883.05. A total of 16,832 shares were traded on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.65%
|3 Months
|-7.2%
|6 Months
|7.5%
|YTD
|-11.25%
|1 Year
|15.97%
The current stock price of Tata Elxsi is ₹7841, which represents a 0.96% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹74.35.
On the last day of trading for Tata Elxsi on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,832. The closing price for the stock was ₹8,193.65.
