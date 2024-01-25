Hello User
Tata Elxsi share price Today Live Updates : Tata Elxsi Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Elxsi stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 7766.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7841 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Elxsi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Elxsi Stock Price Today

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Elxsi's stock opened at 8099 and closed at 8193.65. The highest price reached during the day was 8099, while the lowest was 7750. The market capitalization of the company is 48,367.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 9191.1, and the 52-week low is 5883.05. A total of 16,832 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.65%
3 Months-7.2%
6 Months7.5%
YTD-11.25%
1 Year15.97%
25 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Today :Tata Elxsi trading at ₹7841, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹7766.65

The current stock price of Tata Elxsi is 7841, which represents a 0.96% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 74.35.

25 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Live :Tata Elxsi closed at ₹8193.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Elxsi on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,832. The closing price for the stock was 8,193.65.

