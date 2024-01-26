Hello User
Tata Elxsi share price Today Live Updates : Tata Elxsi shares drop in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Elxsi stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 7766.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7660.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Elxsi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Elxsi Stock Price Today

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Elxsi opened at 7935.95 and closed at 7766.65. The highest price reached during the day was 7935.95, while the lowest price was 7633. The market capitalization is 47704.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 9191.1, while the 52-week low is 5883.05. The BSE volume for Tata Elxsi was 9621 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price NSE Live :Tata Elxsi trading at ₹7660.15, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹7766.65

The current data for Tata Elxsi stock shows that the price is 7660.15. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -106.5, indicating a decrease of 106.5 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Today :Tata Elxsi trading at ₹7660.15, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹7766.65

The current stock price of Tata Elxsi is 7660.15. There has been a 1.37% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -106.5.

26 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Live :Tata Elxsi closed at ₹7766.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Elxsi on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 9,621 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 7,766.65.

