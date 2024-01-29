Tata Elxsi Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : The stock price of Tata Elxsi on the last day was ₹7935.95 at the opening and ₹7766.65 at the closing. The highest price during the day was ₹7935.95 and the lowest price was ₹7633. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47,704.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹9191.1 and the 52-week low is ₹5883.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 9621.

