Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Elxsi Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Elxsi stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 7766.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7660.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Elxsi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Elxsi Stock Price Today

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : The stock price of Tata Elxsi on the last day was 7935.95 at the opening and 7766.65 at the closing. The highest price during the day was 7935.95 and the lowest price was 7633. The market capitalization of the company is 47,704.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 9191.1 and the 52-week low is 5883.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 9621.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Live :Tata Elxsi closed at ₹7766.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Elxsi on the BSE, there were 9621 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 7766.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!