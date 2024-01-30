Tata Elxsi share price Today Live Updates : Tata Elxsi stock jumps in trading today

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Elxsi opened at ₹7748.15 and closed at ₹7660.15. The stock reached a high of ₹7748.15 and a low of ₹7658. The market capitalization of Tata Elxsi is currently at ₹47,947.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹9191.1 and the 52-week low is ₹5883.05. The BSE volume for Tata Elxsi was 8160 shares.
The low price of Tata Elxsi stock today was ₹7709 and the high price was ₹7770.
The current stock price of Tata Elxsi is ₹7749.55, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 56.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.74% from its previous closing price. The net change of 56.95 suggests that the stock has gained ₹56.95 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.38%
|3 Months
|-10.24%
|6 Months
|7.47%
|YTD
|-12.1%
|1 Year
|15.45%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Elxsi is ₹7699.15. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 39 points.
On the last day of trading for Tata Elxsi on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8160 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹7660.15.
