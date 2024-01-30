Hello User
Tata Elxsi share price Today Live Updates : Tata Elxsi stock jumps in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Elxsi stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 7692.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7749.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Elxsi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Elxsi Stock Price Today

Tata Elxsi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Elxsi opened at 7748.15 and closed at 7660.15. The stock reached a high of 7748.15 and a low of 7658. The market capitalization of Tata Elxsi is currently at 47,947.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 9191.1 and the 52-week low is 5883.05. The BSE volume for Tata Elxsi was 8160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Elxsi stock today was 7709 and the high price was 7770.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price update :Tata Elxsi trading at ₹7749.55, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹7692.6

The current stock price of Tata Elxsi is 7749.55, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 56.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.74% from its previous closing price. The net change of 56.95 suggests that the stock has gained 56.95 in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Elxsi Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.38%
3 Months-10.24%
6 Months7.47%
YTD-12.1%
1 Year15.45%
30 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Today :Tata Elxsi trading at ₹7699.15, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹7660.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Elxsi is 7699.15. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 39 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Elxsi share price Live :Tata Elxsi closed at ₹7660.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Elxsi on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8160 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 7660.15.

