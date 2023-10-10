Hello User
Tata Metaliks Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Metaliks stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 921.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 928.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Metaliks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Metaliks

Tata Metaliks opened at 920 and closed at 921.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 931.7 and a low of 920 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Tata Metaliks is 2,931.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1000, while the 52-week low is 707.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 339 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Live

On the last day of trading, Tata Metaliks had a BSE volume of 339 shares. The closing price for the day was 921.6.

