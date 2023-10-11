Hello User
Tata Metaliks share price Today Live Updates : Tata Metaliks sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Metaliks stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 937.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Metaliks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Metaliks

Tata Metaliks opened at 920 and closed at 921.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 943.55 and a low of 920. The market capitalization of Tata Metaliks is 2955.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1000 and the 52-week low is 707.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3440 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price NSE Live :Tata Metaliks trading at ₹941.3, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹937.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Metaliks is 941.3. The stock has experienced a 0.44 percent change, with a net change of 4.1.

11 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Today :Tata Metaliks trading at ₹942, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹937.2

The current data for Tata Metaliks stock shows that the stock price is 942. The percent change is 0.51, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.8, which means that the stock price has increased by 4.8 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight increase in price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Live :Tata Metaliks closed at ₹921.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Metaliks had a trading volume of 3440 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 921.6.

