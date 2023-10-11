Tata Metaliks share price Today Live Updates : Tata Metaliks sees gains in trading today

Tata Metaliks opened at ₹920 and closed at ₹921.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹943.55 and a low of ₹920. The market capitalization of Tata Metaliks is ₹2955.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1000 and the 52-week low is ₹707.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 3440 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.