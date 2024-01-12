Hello User
Tata Metaliks Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Metaliks stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1057.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1063.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Metaliks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Metaliks Stock Price Today

Tata Metaliks Share Price Today : Tata Metaliks had an open price of 1074.85 and a close price of 1057.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1074.85 and a low of 1056.35. The market capitalization of the company is 3359.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1094.25 and the 52-week low is 725. The BSE volume for the day was 1122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Live :Tata Metaliks closed at ₹1057.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Metaliks had a trading volume of 1122 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1057.35.

