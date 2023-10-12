Hello User
Tata Metaliks Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Metaliks stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 937.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Metaliks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Metaliks

On the last day, Tata Metaliks opened at 942 and closed at 937.2. The stock reached a high of 945.8 and a low of 931.95. The market capitalization of the company is 2946.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1000 and 707.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Live :Tata Metaliks closed at ₹937.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Metaliks' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1666 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 937.2.

