Tata Metaliks Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Tata Metaliks opened at ₹942 and closed at ₹937.2. The stock reached a high of ₹945.8 and a low of ₹931.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2946.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1000 and ₹707.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1666 shares.
12 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Tata Metaliks share price Live :Tata Metaliks closed at ₹937.2 on last trading day
