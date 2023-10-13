Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Metaliks share price Today Live Updates : Tata Metaliks stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Metaliks stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 942.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 937.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Metaliks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Metaliks

On the last day, Tata Metaliks opened at 918.7 and closed at 933.85. The stock had a high of 950 and a low of 918.7. The market capitalization of the company is 2978.39 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1000 and the 52-week low is 707.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price NSE Live :Tata Metaliks trading at ₹937.15, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹942.6

Tata Metaliks stock is currently priced at 937.15 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -5.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

13 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Today :Tata Metaliks trading at ₹943.2, up 1% from yesterday's ₹933.85

Based on the current data, the Tata Metaliks stock is priced at 943.2 with a net change of 9.35, representing a 1% increase.

13 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Live :Tata Metaliks closed at ₹933.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Metaliks had a BSE volume of 1690 shares and closed at a price of 933.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.