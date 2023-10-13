Tata Metaliks share price Today Live Updates : Tata Metaliks stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Tata Metaliks opened at ₹918.7 and closed at ₹933.85. The stock had a high of ₹950 and a low of ₹918.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2978.39 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1000 and the 52-week low is ₹707.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.