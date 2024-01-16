Hello User
Tata Metaliks share price Today Live Updates : Tata Metaliks' Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Metaliks stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1058.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1060 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Metaliks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Metaliks Stock Price Today

Tata Metaliks Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Metaliks opened at 1063.8 and closed at 1061.5. The high for the day was 1066.95 and the low was 1053. The market capitalization of the company is 3341.53 crore. The 52-week high is 1094.25 and the 52-week low is 725. The BSE volume for the day was 1760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tata Metaliks Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price update :Tata Metaliks trading at ₹1060, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1058.65

The current data for Tata Metaliks stock shows that the price is 1060. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.35.

16 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Today :Tata Metaliks trading at ₹1051.1, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1058.65

The current data of Tata Metaliks stock shows that the stock price is 1051.1. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -7.55, suggesting a decline of 7.55.

16 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Live :Tata Metaliks closed at ₹1061.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Metaliks had a trading volume of 1760 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1061.5.

