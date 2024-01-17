Hello User
Tata Metaliks share price Today Live Updates : Tata Metaliks sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Metaliks stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 1058.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1074.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Metaliks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Metaliks Stock Price Today

Tata Metaliks Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Metaliks had an open price of 1051.1 and a close price of 1058.65. The stock's high for the day was 1087.95, while the low was 1049.85. The market capitalization of Tata Metaliks is currently 3392.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1094.25, and its 52-week low is 725. On the BSE, a total of 8053 shares were traded for Tata Metaliks on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Today :Tata Metaliks trading at ₹1074.45, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹1058.65

The current data for Tata Metaliks stock shows that the stock price is 1074.45. There has been a percent change of 1.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 15.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.8 points. Overall, the data indicates that Tata Metaliks stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Metaliks share price Live :Tata Metaliks closed at ₹1058.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Metaliks on the BSE had a total trading volume of 8053 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1058.65.

