Tata Metaliks share price Today Live Updates : Tata Metaliks sees gains in today's trading

Tata Metaliks Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Metaliks had an open price of ₹1051.1 and a close price of ₹1058.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹1087.95, while the low was ₹1049.85. The market capitalization of Tata Metaliks is currently ₹3392.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1094.25, and its 52-week low is ₹725. On the BSE, a total of 8053 shares were traded for Tata Metaliks on the last day.
The current data for Tata Metaliks stock shows that the stock price is ₹1074.45. There has been a percent change of 1.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 15.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.8 points. Overall, the data indicates that Tata Metaliks stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Metaliks on the BSE had a total trading volume of 8053 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1058.65.
