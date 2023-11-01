Hello User
Tata Motors DVR share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors DVR sees gains in trading today

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors DVR stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 418.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors DVR stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Tata Motors DVR stock opened at 427.25 and closed at 418.8. The high for the day was 427.85 and the low was 418.9. The market capitalization for Tata Motors DVR was 160,836.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 449 and the 52-week low was 190.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Today :Tata Motors DVR trading at ₹419.85, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹418.8

The current data for Tata Motors DVR stock shows that the stock price is 419.85. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.05.

01 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Live :Tata Motors DVR closed at ₹418.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors DVR BSE had a trading volume of 55,341 shares with a closing price of 418.8.

