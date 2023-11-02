Hello User
Tata Motors DVR Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors DVR stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 419.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 423.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors DVR stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors DVR

On the last day, Tata Motors DVR opened at 422 and closed at 419.85. The stock reached a high of 425.45 and a low of 418.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors DVR is currently 162,093.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 449, while the 52-week low is 190.65. The BSE volume for Tata Motors DVR was 180,480 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Live :Tata Motors DVR closed at ₹419.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors DVR had a trading volume of 180,480 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

