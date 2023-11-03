Hello User
Tata Motors DVR share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors DVR: Stocks Rise in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors DVR stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 432.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors DVR stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors DVR

On the last day, Tata Motors DVR opened at 426.95 and closed at 423.1. The stock had a high of 433.45 and a low of 424.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors DVR is 165,503.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 449, while the 52-week low is 190.65. On the BSE, a total of 160,319 shares of Tata Motors DVR were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Today :Tata Motors DVR trading at ₹444.25, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹432.05

The current data for Tata Motors DVR stock shows that the stock price is 444.25 with a percent change of 2.82 and a net change of 12.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

03 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors DVR stock today was 439.75, while the high price was 449.65.

03 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Tata Motors DVR Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price update :Tata Motors DVR trading at ₹443.15, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹432.05

The current data for Tata Motors DVR stock shows that the price is 443.15, with a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 11.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.57% and has gained 11.1 points.

03 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.58%
3 Months4.69%
6 Months32.37%
YTD64.05%
1 Year50.76%
03 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Today :Tata Motors DVR trading at ₹432, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹423.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors DVR is 432 with a percent change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.1% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 8.9, which means that the stock has increased by 8.9 points.

03 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Live :Tata Motors DVR closed at ₹423.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Motors DVR was 160,319 shares, with a closing price of 423.1.

