Tata Motors DVR share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors DVR: Stocks Rise in Positive Trading

On the last day, Tata Motors DVR opened at ₹426.95 and closed at ₹423.1. The stock had a high of ₹433.45 and a low of ₹424.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors DVR is ₹165,503.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹449, while the 52-week low is ₹190.65. On the BSE, a total of 160,319 shares of Tata Motors DVR were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Motors DVR stock shows that the stock price is ₹444.25 with a percent change of 2.82 and a net change of 12.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
The low price of Tata Motors DVR stock today was ₹439.75, while the high price was ₹449.65.
The current data for Tata Motors DVR stock shows that the price is ₹443.15, with a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 11.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.57% and has gained 11.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.58%
|3 Months
|4.69%
|6 Months
|32.37%
|YTD
|64.05%
|1 Year
|50.76%
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors DVR is ₹432 with a percent change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.1% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 8.9, which means that the stock has increased by 8.9 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Motors DVR was 160,319 shares, with a closing price of ₹423.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!