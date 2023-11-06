Hello User
Tata Motors DVR share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors DVR sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors DVR stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 432.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors DVR stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors DVR

On the last day, Tata Motors DVR's open price was 449.2 and the close price was 432.05. The stock reached a high of 449.65 and a low of 439.75. The market capitalization of Tata Motors DVR is 168,817.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 449.65 and the 52-week low is 190.65. The BSE volume for Tata Motors DVR was 125,832 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Today :Tata Motors DVR trading at ₹440.65, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹432.05

The current data for Tata Motors DVR stock shows that the stock price is 440.65. There has been a percent change of 1.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.6 points.

06 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Live :Tata Motors DVR closed at ₹432.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors DVR had a BSE volume of 125,832 shares with a closing price of 432.05.

