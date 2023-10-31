Hello User
Tata Motors DVR share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors DVR sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:20 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors DVR stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 418.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors DVR stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors DVR

On the last trading day, Tata Motors DVR opened at 427.25 and closed at 418.8. The stock's high for the day was 427.85, while the low was 421.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors DVR is 162,024.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 449, and the 52-week low is 190.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Tata Motors DVR share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Motors DVR stock's low price for the day is 420.05, while the high price is 427.85.

31 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Today :Tata Motors DVR trading at ₹421.5, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹418.8

As of the most recent data, the current stock price of Tata Motors DVR is 421.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.7, suggesting a positive movement.

31 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Tata Motors DVR Live Updates

31 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Tata Motors DVR share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10412.8520.30.210846.18076.65314551.44
Tata Motors630.82.550.41677.9375.5241586.76
Tata Motors DVR421.32.50.6449.0190.65161351.46
Ashok Leyland167.35-0.55-0.33191.45133.149136.09
Jupiter Wagons313.25-3.75-1.18412.571.0512136.79
31 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Tata Motors DVR share price update :Tata Motors DVR trading at ₹421.25, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹418.8

The current price of Tata Motors DVR stock is 421.25. There has been a 0.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

31 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Tata Motors DVR share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Motors DVR stock is 420.25 and the high price is 427.85.

31 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Tata Motors DVR share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy120112
Buy9149
Hold2002
Sell1001
Strong Sell0000
31 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Tata Motors DVR share price Live :Tata Motors DVR closed at ₹418.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Motors DVR was 32,465 shares. The closing price for the stock was 418.8.

