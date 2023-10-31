Tata Motors DVR share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors DVR sees gains in today's trading

On the last trading day, Tata Motors DVR opened at ₹427.25 and closed at ₹418.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹427.85, while the low was ₹421.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors DVR is ₹162,024.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹449, and the 52-week low is ₹190.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,465 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Tata Motors DVR stock's low price for the day is ₹420.05, while the high price is ₹427.85.
As of the most recent data, the current stock price of Tata Motors DVR is ₹421.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.7, suggesting a positive movement.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|10412.85
|20.3
|0.2
|10846.1
|8076.65
|314551.44
|Tata Motors
|630.8
|2.55
|0.41
|677.9
|375.5
|241586.76
|Tata Motors DVR
|421.3
|2.5
|0.6
|449.0
|190.65
|161351.46
|Ashok Leyland
|167.35
|-0.55
|-0.33
|191.45
|133.1
|49136.09
|Jupiter Wagons
|313.25
|-3.75
|-1.18
|412.5
|71.05
|12136.79
The current price of Tata Motors DVR stock is ₹421.25. There has been a 0.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.
The current day's low price of Tata Motors DVR stock is ₹420.25 and the high price is ₹427.85.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|0
|1
|12
|Buy
|9
|1
|4
|9
|Hold
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Motors DVR was 32,465 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹418.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!