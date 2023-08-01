Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹644.65 and closed at ₹644.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹652.9, while the low was ₹644.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹248,456.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 238,211 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.