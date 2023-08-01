Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 644.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 648.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹644.65 and closed at ₹644.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹652.9, while the low was ₹644.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹248,456.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 238,211 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
01 Aug 2023, 11:07:43 AM IST
