comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 13:00:05
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 892.45 0.25%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.25 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 224.95 2.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 250.85 -5.7%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 645.65 0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges Today

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:06 PM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 644.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata MotorsPremium
Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 644.65 and closed at 644.05. The stock had a high of 652.9 and a low of 644.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 248303.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 239726 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:06:29 PM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹645.95, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹644.05

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 645.95 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Motors Dividend

01 Aug 2023, 12:50:11 PM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹645.8, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹644.05

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is trading at a price of 645.8. There has been a 0.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

01 Aug 2023, 12:35:55 PM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹645.7, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹644.05

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at 645.7 with a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase of 1.65 points in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 12:31:03 PM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:16:53 PM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹648.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹644.05

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 648.2, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 4.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and the net change in the stock price is 4.15.

01 Aug 2023, 12:07:07 PM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹648.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹644.05

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock has a price of 648.2, which represents a 0.64 percent increase. The net change is 4.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss

01 Aug 2023, 11:45:51 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹648.9, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹644.05

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 648.9, which represents a 0.75% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.85.

01 Aug 2023, 11:34:58 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹649, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹644.05

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 649, which is a 0.77 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Aug 2023, 11:17:30 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹648.45, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹644.05

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 648.45, with a net change of 4.4 and a percent change of 0.68. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

01 Aug 2023, 11:12:00 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹644.05 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 239,726 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 644.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout