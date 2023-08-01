Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 644.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 648.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 644.65 and closed at 644.05. The stock's high for the day was 652.9, while the low was 644.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 248,456.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 238,211 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹644.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors BSE recorded a volume of 238,215 shares with a closing price of 644.05.

