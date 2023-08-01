Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges Today

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹644.65 and closed at ₹644.05. The stock had a high of ₹652.9 and a low of ₹644.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹248303.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 239726 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.