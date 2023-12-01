Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹717 and closed at ₹712.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹717, while the lowest point was ₹696.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹267,717.31 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹714.4, and its 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 549,187 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
