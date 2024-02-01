Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹866.65 and closed at ₹859.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹896.65, while the lowest was ₹865.45. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹338,767.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹886.3 and the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1,451,000 shares.
01 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹859.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 1,451,000. The closing price for the day was ₹859.25.