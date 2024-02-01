Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.9 %. The stock closed at 859.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 866.65 and closed at 859.25. The highest price reached during the day was 896.65, while the lowest was 865.45. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 338,767.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 886.3 and the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1,451,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹859.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 1,451,000. The closing price for the day was 859.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!