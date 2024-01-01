Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 780.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 756.45 and closed at 754.2. The stock had a high of 802.6 and a low of 753.9. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 299,132.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 802.6 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 3,504,270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock had a low of 781.4 and a high of 796.

01 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Tata Motors January futures opened at 787.45 as against previous close of 786.75

The spot price of Tata Motors is currently at 794.7. The bid price is 799.55, and the offer price is 799.85. The offer quantity is 2850, and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 60388650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹795.15, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹780.75

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 795.15 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 14.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.84% and the value has gone up by 14.4 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Tata Motors.

01 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.03%
3 Months12.78%
6 Months30.96%
YTD101.04%
1 Year102.11%
01 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹786.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹780.75

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 786.7. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹754.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a trading volume of 3,504,270 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at 754.2.

