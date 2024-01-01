Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Soars in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹756.45 and closed at ₹754.2. The stock had a high of ₹802.6 and a low of ₹753.9. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹299,132.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹802.6 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 3,504,270 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors stock had a low of ₹781.4 and a high of ₹796.
The spot price of Tata Motors is currently at 794.7. The bid price is 799.55, and the offer price is 799.85. The offer quantity is 2850, and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 60388650.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹795.15 with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 14.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.84% and the value has gone up by 14.4 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Tata Motors.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.03%
|3 Months
|12.78%
|6 Months
|30.96%
|YTD
|101.04%
|1 Year
|102.11%
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹786.7. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a trading volume of 3,504,270 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at ₹754.2.
