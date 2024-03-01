Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.92%
|3 Months
|24.29%
|6 Months
|58.1%
|YTD
|21.83%
|1 Year
|123.05%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹950.8, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹957.75
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹950.8, with a percent change of -0.73% and a net change of -6.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
01 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹957.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 236,483 shares with a closing price of ₹957.75 on the BSE.