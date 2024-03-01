Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 957.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 950.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.92%
3 Months24.29%
6 Months58.1%
YTD21.83%
1 Year123.05%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹950.8, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹957.75

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 950.8, with a percent change of -0.73% and a net change of -6.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹957.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 236,483 shares with a closing price of 957.75 on the BSE.

