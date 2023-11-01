Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 628.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 628.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors' stock opened at 642.5 and closed at 628.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 642.5, while the low was 627.15. The market capitalization of the company is 240,766.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are 677.9 and 375.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 611,547 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹628.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹628.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 628.5. There has been a very minimal change in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.04. This translates to a net change of 0.25.

01 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹628.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 611,547. The closing price for the stock was 628.25.

