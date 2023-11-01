Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹642.5 and closed at ₹628.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹642.5, while the low was ₹627.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240,766.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹677.9 and ₹375.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 611,547 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹628.5. There has been a very minimal change in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.04. This translates to a net change of 0.25.
