Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Motors stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 605.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors opened at ₹608.05 and closed at ₹605.55, with a high of ₹609.65 and a low of ₹599.1. The market capitalization is ₹230,243.22 crore. The 52-week high is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1,242,644 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:25:18 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹605.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a total volume of 1,242,644 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was ₹605.55.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!