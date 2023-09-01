Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 605.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors opened at 608.05 and closed at 605.55, with a high of 609.65 and a low of 599.1. The market capitalization is 230,243.22 crore. The 52-week high is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1,242,644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹605.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a total volume of 1,242,644 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 605.55.

