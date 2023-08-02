Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹644.65 and closed at ₹644.05. The stock had a high of ₹652.9 and a low of ₹642.1. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹246,388.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 511,173 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors stock is currently trading at a price of ₹643.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.12. The net change in the stock price is -0.8.
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 511,173. The closing price for the day was ₹644.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!