Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 644.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 644.65 and closed at 644.05. The stock had a high of 652.9 and a low of 642.1. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 246,388.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 511,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹643.25, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹644.05

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at a price of 643.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.12. The net change in the stock price is -0.8.

02 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹644.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 511,173. The closing price for the day was 644.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.