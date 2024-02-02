Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 884.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 878.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 901.9 and closed at 884.2. The stock had a high of 901.9 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 336526.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 896.65 and the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1071249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹884.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 1,071,249 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 884.2.

