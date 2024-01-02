Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 780.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 790.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an open price of 786.7 and a close price of 780.75. The highest price during the day was 798.5, while the lowest price was 781.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 302,868.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 802.6, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The trading volume on the BSE for Tata Motors was 1,067,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹790.5, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹780.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 790.5, which is a 1.25% increase from the previous day. This translates to a net change of 9.75 in the stock price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹780.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 1,067,010 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 780.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.