Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors had an open price of ₹786.7 and a close price of ₹780.75. The highest price during the day was ₹798.5, while the lowest price was ₹781.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹302,868.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹802.6, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The trading volume on the BSE for Tata Motors was 1,067,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.