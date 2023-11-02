Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 628.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 627.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 630.7 and closed at 628.5. The stock had a high of 633.95 and a low of 626.35. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 240,344.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 551,203 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹627.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹628.5

As of the latest data, Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 627.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates a minor decrease in the stock's price.

02 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹628.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 551,203 shares. The closing price for the stock was 628.5.

