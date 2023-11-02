Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹630.7 and closed at ₹628.5. The stock had a high of ₹633.95 and a low of ₹626.35. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹240,344.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 551,203 shares.
As of the latest data, Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹627.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates a minor decrease in the stock's price.
