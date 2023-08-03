comScore
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 643.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata MotorsPremium
Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 643.4 and closed at 643.25. The stock's high for the day was 644, while the low was 616.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 238,516.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 665.3, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 923,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:03:19 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹643.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 923,596 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 643.25.

