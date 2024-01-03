Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 790.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 784.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 800.65 and closed at 790.5. The stock reached a high of 804 and a low of 779.15. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 300,588.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 802.6, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 604,901 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹784.55, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹790.5

Tata Motors stock currently has a price of 784.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.75% in its price, resulting in a net change of -5.95.

03 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹790.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 604,901. The closing price for the stock was 790.5.

