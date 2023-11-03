Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 627.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had an open price of 633.15 and closed at 627.35. The stock reached a high of 638.2 and a low of 630.05. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 243,964.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 352,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

